2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals of the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas will see swimmers compete for titles in 5 individual events: the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Divers will then compete in the 3-meter finals before swimmers step up to close the session with the 200 medley relay.

In the women’s 400 IM, defending champion Ella Eastin of Stanford will look for redemption after being upset in the 200 IM last night. Eastin is far ahead of the field in terms of best times, but teammate Brooke Forde has been on fire. We’ll see the NCAA Record holders compete in all 3 stroke 100s, with Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson in the 100 back, Indiana’s Lilly King in the 100 breast, and USC’s Louise Hansson in the 100 fly. Defending champ Mallory Comerford of Louisville is eyeing Missy Franklin’s record in the 200 free.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Tess Cieplucha led the B-final after 300 yards by just .05, then built a larger lead over the last 100, taking the heat in 4:04.88. Ally McHugh stormed back on the final 50 to touch second in 4:05.78.

Calypso Sheridan jumped out to an early lead on the first 50 of the A-final, but American record holder Ella Eastin quickly fought back to have the lead after fly. She built her lead on back, with Sheridan close behind. Sydney Pirckem caught up to Sheridan on the first 50 of breast with a 33.0 50, with Brooke Forde starting to track down Sheridan, who was 34.0.

Forde fully ran down Sheridan on the first 25 of free, taking her first 50 out in 27.73, nearly two full seconds ahead of Sheridan.

Eastin held onto her lead on the field with 55.59 final 100. Forde gained some ground on Pickrem as well, but Pickrem held onto the No. 2 spot, finishing her race in 55.48. Forde’s final 100 was the fastest in the field by nearly a full second at 54.57.

Sheridan ended up fourth in 4:01.35, a best time by multiple seconds, and Emma Barksdale was fifth in 4:03.51. Bailey Andison took sixth in 4:03.87, Allie Raab seventh in 4:06.11, and Kelly Fertel eighth in 4:09.92.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 2019- 49.34

(USC), 2019- 49.34 American Record: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (Louisville), 2016- 49.43

Meet Record: Kelsi (Worrell) Dahlia (Louisville), 2016- 49.43

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE:

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST:

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACK:

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2018- 49.67

(Wisconsin), 2018- 49.67 American Record: Regan Smith , 2019- 49.66

, 2019- 49.66 Meet Record: Ally Howe (Stanford), 2018- 49.70

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY:

NCAA Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 2018 – 1:33.11

American Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 2018 – 1:33.11

Meet Record: Stanford (Howe, Williams, Hu, Manuel), 2018 – 1:33.11

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS: