Fraser Junior Alexander Capizzo Announces Intent To Swim At Michigan

Alexander Capizzo, a junior at Fraser High School in Frasier, Michigan, has announced that he will be swimming for the University of Michigan following his high school graduation. A member of the Grosse Point Gators, Capizzo is a talented IMer and all-around endurance swimmer, a specialty of the Michigan Wolverines.

“Michigan has been my No. 1 college since I was like 6 years old. They’ve always had an amazing swim program, which I’m really stoked about to be going there.”

This year at the 2019 Michigan High School Division 2 State Swimming Championships Capizzo took the podium’s top spot in the 200 IM (1:48.57) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:27.44), repeating his finishes from the prior two years. He also took 12th place in the 200-yard butterfly and the 400 IM at the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships East meet in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Best Times in Yards:

200 IM – 1:48.57

400 IM – 3:52.91

500 Free – 4:27.44

1000 Free – 9:23.14

200 Fly – 1:48.16

Capizzo joins a Michigan program that has a big legacy in recent years. The Wolverines have won the 500 free at all but 3 Big Ten Championship meets since 1993. He will join #7 Wyatt Davis and Yugo Tsukikawa as members of the 2020-2021 freshman class.

