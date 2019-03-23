Freestyler Morgan Misenar Announces Commitment to Florida Southern

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Misenar of Science Hill High School and Barracuda Swim Club in Johnson City, TN has announced that she plans to swim next year for Division II Florida Southern College as a member of the class of 2023. A freestyler with a wide range, but mostly focusing on sprints, Misenar has already put up times in the 100 (51.98) and 200 (1:53.35) freestyles that would rank within the top 16 for the Sunshine State Conference for this season.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida Southern College. I’d like to thank my coaches, friends, and family for supporting me throughout this process! Go Mocs!”

At the 2019 TISCA Tennessee State Championship meet she swam the 100 and 200 freestyles finishing 7th in the 200 (1:53.71) and 8th in the 100 (53.01) in finals while going career-best times in the two events in prelims. Morgan has made great improvements over just the last year to land her on the state championship podium.

Best Times 2018 vs. 2019:

2018 2019 50 Free 25.25 24.50 100 Free 53.74 51.98 200 Free 1:56.98 1:53.35 500 Free 5:22.55 5:13.35

Misenar will be joining a Florida Southern team that has a very strong sprinting presence within the Sunshine State Conference with 4 girls currently in the top 20 for the 50 and 100-yard freestyles and 3 in the top 20 for the 200-yard freestyle. Her best times in the 100 and 200-yard freestyles would rank her 13th and 16th in the conference respectively for the 2018-2019 season. So far she is the only class of 2019 senior to commit to Florida Southern.

