Libby Gilbert Announces Verbal Commitment to Ohio State

Libby Gilbert of Murrieta, California has announced her verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2020-21. Janessa Mathews has also committed to the Buckeyes’ class of 2024.

“I am beyond excited to further my studies and swim career at The Ohio State! I chose OSU because the incredible atmosphere & team culture is unmatchable, and it is an absolutely stunning campus with top of the line academics. The team is building momentum and I can’t wait to be apart [sic] of it! GO BUCKEYES 🌰❤️”

Gilbert specializes in backstroke and freestyle. At the CIF-Southern Section Division II Championships last fall, the Chaparral High School sophomore placed third in the 200 free (1:49.10) and led off the Chaparral 400 free relay in 51.61. In club swimming she represents North Coast Aquatics. She notched PB in the LCM 100/200 back and 400 free at 2018 Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine last summer, placing 17th in the 200 back (2:15.14) and 24th in the 100 back (1:03.78 in prelims). She competed at Winter Juniors West in December where she won the consolation final of the 500 free (4:48.32) and placed 11th in the 200 back (1:56.43). She split 1:48.94 on the NCA 800 free relay and anchored the 200 free relay in 23.35 and the 400 free relay in 50.58. She finished the meet with new PBs in the 500 free and 200 back.

With a year and a half before she suits up for the Buckeyes, Gilbert would already have been among OSU’s top-5 to top-8 100/200 backstrokers and 200/500 freestylers this season. She will have one year of overlap with Nicole Fye, Kristen Romano and Hannah Whiteley, and two with Georgia Mosher and Georgia White.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.74

100 back – 54.21

200 back – 1:56.43

100 free – 50.69

200 free – 1:48.59

500 free – 4:48.32

