Hawaiian Native Nohea Lileikis Will Join Pepperdine Team in 2019

Nohea Lileikis of Punahou High School and Punahou Aquatics in Honolulu, Hawaii has announced her verbal commitment to swim at Pepperdine University as a member of the class of 2023. If she can hit all best times next year, Lileikis will easily be one of the better middle distance swimmers in the conference. All of her career-best times are from 2018 and before so she could have a breakout season with the transition to the new team.

I am super excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Pepperdine University. A huge mahalo to my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for shaping me into the person I am today and for endlessly supporting me through all the bumps in this road. I couldn’t be more filled with gratitude for this amazing opportunity. Go waves!

At the 2019 Hawaii State Championship meet she swam the 100 (52.99) and 200 (1:54.06) yard freestyles, taking 3rd and 5th place respectively. She also those races along with the 50 free, 200 IM, and 500 free at the 2019 Speedo Championship meet in Federal Way, Washington, where her time of 5:02.11 in the 500-yard freestyle landed her a 20th place finish in finals.

Best Times in Yards with year:

100 free – 52.67 – 2018

200 free – 1:52.19 – 2016

500 free – 4:58.12 – 2014

1000 free – 10:14.36 – 2014

200 back – 2:02.71 – 2015

Lileikis will join a Pepperdine team in 2019 that will be fresh off of a runner up finish at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships and will look to make an impact right away. Her career-best times in the 500 freestyle, 1000 freestyle, and 200 backstroke are already well below the Pepperdine’s school record times, should they choose for her to go down that route. Lileikis will join Allison Cho, Caroline Eckel, Sarah Hamilton, Paige Tattersall as members of the class of 2023.

She is the younger sister of ‘Aukai Liliekis, a former Cal Bear who is currently on the roster at Hawaii.

