2019 Women’s NCAAs: Grote, Pyshnenko Scratch Day 4 Prelims

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning marks the final session of prelims at the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Swimmers will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. The 1650 free will also be contested today, with the fastest heat swimming in finals and the rest of the heats swum earlier in the afternoon ahead of the finals session.

There were only a pair of top-40 scratches for prelims. In the 1650 free, Indiana’s Josie Grote has opted out. She was orignally seeded 40th in the event. Michigan’s Daria Pyshnenko has also dropped an individual event. She won’t swim the 100 free this morning, but was seeded 34th coming into the meet. Cal’s Sarah Darcel was initially seeded #27 in the 200 fly but wound up scratching the entire meet earlier this week.

DAY 4 TOP 40 SCRATCHES: