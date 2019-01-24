OSSC’s Janessa Mathews to Join Brother Jason at Ohio State

Janessa Mathews, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Westerville, Ohio, has announced her verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2020-21. The Westerville North High School junior will overlap for two years in Columbus with her brother, Jason Mathews, currently a freshman on the Buckeyes’ roster. She wrote on social media:

“I’m super excited to officially announce my verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University! So thankful for family, coaches, and friends who have helped me get to where I am today. Can’t wait to be part of such a great team! #GoBucks”

Mathews swims for her high school team and for the Ohio State Swim Club under head coach Kyle Goodrich. At the 2018 Ohio State High School Division I Championships, she placed third in the 100 breast (1:01.60) as a sophomore. The following month she competed at the 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup where she won the 50 breast, was runner-up in the 100 breast, and placed 4th in the 200 breast. She also won the C final of the 100 IM and finished the meet with PBs in the 50 free, 50 breast, 100 fly, and 100 IM.

This summer, Mathews notched PBs in the 50m breast (32.25), 100m breast (1:09.10), and 200m breast (2:33.24) at Phillips 66 Nationals. She placed 15th in the 100 breast and 23rd in the 50. At Winter Juniors East in December, she finished 3rd in the 100 breast and 9th in the 200 breast; both were lifetime bests.

The Buckeyes finished 3rd in the team standings at 2018 B1G Women’s Championships. Mathews’ top times would have added points to Ohio State’s tally with B-final appearances in the 100 breast and 200 breast. Current sophomore Hanna Gresser was the Buckeyes’ top breaststroker last season with a 6th-place finish in the 100 breast and a 6th in the 200 breast; she continues to lead the group this season but there is a wide gulf between her times and those of the rest of the breaststrokers. Mathews will add much-needed depth to the OSU breaststroke group.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 28.38

100 breast – 1:00.90

200 breast – 2:13.25

200 IM – 2:06.76