Psych Sheets for 2019 Euro Meet Posted

21st Luxembourg Euro Meet

When: January 25-27 2019

Where: d’Coque, Luxembourg

50m (Long Course Meters)

When the 21st Luxembourg Euro meet begins on January 25, it will serve as the opening salvo in the newly minted LEN Swimming Cup. This meet also serves as a qualifying event for 2019 FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea. The meet will feature “enhanced TV coverage” since the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is teaming up with the European swimming federation (LEN) to broadcast the event around the continent: one of several new swimmming events coming to European television this year.

Plenty of European stars such as Katinka Hosszu, David Verraszto and Sarah Sjostrom will be competing at the Euro Meet. In total, 698 athletes, 126 teams and 27 nations will be represented in Luxembourg later this week.

Hosszu will swim in 10 events and the tightest based solely on seed times will be the 200 fly. Only .01 seconds separates Hosszu (2:08.00) from her fellow Hungarian countrywoman Liliana Szilagyi (2:08.01). Hosszu does hold the European record in the event though, which she set back in Rome in 2009. Hosszu only swam the 200 fly long course twice in 2018, with her fastest time being a 2:08.93 on September 7 in Russia.

In the 200 IM, Hosszu, who holds the world record in the event with a time of 2:06.12 set back in Russia in 2015, but her best time in 2018 was just 2:10.06. Switzerland’s Maria Ugolkova was within a second of that, at 2:10.83, at the European Championships last year. If those seeds hold true, it will be a closer battle than Hosszu is used to at this meet. She’s swum, and won, the 200 IM at 4 of the last 5 Euro Meets, by an average of 2.7 seconds (and never less than a second-and-a-half).

Verraszto is swimming in both IM events where he is listed as the top seed. Verraszto won the 400 IM event at the European Championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Sjostrom, who owns the world record in the 100 free after her performance in Budapest last summer, will face off against Hosszu in the event as both swimmers are the top two seeds. Sjostrom was also recently named Swedish female athlete of the year for the fourth consecutive year.

More Swimmers To Watch

British swimmers Georgia Davies , Polly Holden and Ben Proud are all top seeds in a number of events too.

Davies will face off against Hosszu in the 100 back. Hosszu is only .14 seconds behind Davies' seed time for the event.

Holden is the top seed in the 800 free and her seed time is over 17 seconds faster than the second highest seed. She is also the top seed in the 1500 free and is more than 23 seconds quicker than the second fastest swimmer.

Proud is the top seed for the 50 free and 50 fly, and both his seed times are over half a second faster from the second highest seed.

