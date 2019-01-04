2019 Euro Meet to Kick Off New ‘LEN Swimming Cup’

2019 Euro Meet

January 25th-27th, 2019

d’Coque, Luxembourg

50m (long course meters) pool

Meet Website

Organizers of the Luxembourg Euro Meet, have announced the names of the first two committed participants for the 2019 meet, which will be held from January 25th-27th. The meet is the first stop of the newly-created LEN Swimming Cup, for which details are sparse (but have been requested).

Hungarians Katinka Hosszu and David Verraszto will be among the participants vying for at least €29,500 ($33,650) in cash prizes.

Hosszu is a 4-time Olympian and owner of 4 Olympic medals: all from 2016, with 3 being gold and another silver. She is also a 24-time World Champion (7 long course, 17 short course) and 30-time European Champion. Hosszu is the holder of 6 World Records, all in short course, which ties her with 3 other swimmers for the most active records held.

Hosszu is famous at the Euro Meet because in 2013 she swam all 15 individual events offered, winning 11 of them.

Verraszto, himself a two-time Olympian, has won silver medals in the 400 IM at each off the last two World Championships in long course, and has also won 6 European titles in the same event.

Prize Money Break Down

Individual and relay events

1st : € 300,-

2nd : € 200,-

3rd : € 100,-

Best overall male / female performer according to awarded FINA-points

1st : € 1250,-

• 2nd : € 1000,-

• 3rd : € 500,-

Best overall Luxembourgish male / female performer according to awarded FINA-points

1st : € 500,-

Records

World Record (Open only): € 3.000,-

European Record (Open only): € 2.000,-

Meet Record: € 300,-

Prize money for all records is not cumulative and is paid for the best performance

once per event per athlete.

Team classification