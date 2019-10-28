18 Rachel Stege Announces Verbal Commitment to Georgia for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Stege, the 18th-ranked swimmer on our early top 20 rankings for the high school class of 2021, has announced her verbal commitment to join the Georgia Bulldogs next fall. Stege trains club with Fox Valley Swim Team and is a junior at Neuqua Valley High School outside of Chicago.

“I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia!! I want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for helping me get here! GO DAWGS!!!#committotheg 🐾❤️”

TOP TIMES

100y free – 50.22

200y free – 1:47.62

500y free – 4:43.24

1000y free – 9:43.09

1650y free – 16:21.50

100m free – 58.38

200m free – 1:59.90

400m free – 4:08.30

800m free – 8:38.42

1500m free – 16:33.94

A mid-distance specialist with range from the 100 to the mile, Stege is one of the fast-rising talents in the class of 2025. In the 200 free, for example, she went from 1:53.52 in 2017 to 1:49.53 in 2018 to 1:47.62 in 2019. In the 500 free, she went from 4:59.27 to 4:44.52 to 4:43.24 over the same timespan.

Stege went on to have a huge summer of 2019, finishing 12th in the 400 free (4:10.05) and 19th in the 800 free (8:38.42) at the 2019 U.S. Summer National Championships. There, she qualified for the 2019 World Junior Championships with her performance in the 400 free, and she’d go on to win a bronze medal with a 4:08.30 in that race.

Based on her LCM improvements, Stege is due for another time drop in yards. She is the defending Illinois HS champion in the 500 free and placed fourth in the 200 free at the meet last fall, and she’ll be favored to win the 500 again next month at the 2019 IHSA Championships.

Stege is the first top 20 snag for the Bulldogs in this class.

