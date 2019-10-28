15 Olivia McMurray Verbally Commits to University of Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia McMurray, SwimSwam’s 15th-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2021, has verbally committed to the University of Texas. McMurray is a Florida native who trains with Swim Florida and Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Florida.

McMurray is the first announced recruit for the Texas women in the class of 2021 and is a big get for the Longhorn women, who finished 5th at NCAAs last season. The Texas women picked up the #3 and #7 recruits in the class of 2020 (Olivia Bray and Emma Sticklen), plus honorable mention Grace Cooper.

While McMurray can swim almost anything on the NCAA schedule, she specializes in middle-to-distance freestyle and IM events. Texas has had some success and depth in both disciplines, though they didn’t score many points in either at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (1 point from Joanna Evans in the 500 and and 4 points from Evie Pfeifer in the 1650). Carol Capitani does, however, have one of the country’s best IMers, Madisyn Cox, to credit on her recent resume.

McMurray’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.61

100 free – 50.81

200 free – 1:47.35

500 free – 4:44.60

1000 free – 9:38.72

1650 free – 16:12.25

100 back – 56.74

200 back – 2:01.62

100 breast – 1:04.52

100 fly – 54.60

200 fly – 1:58.51

200 IM – 1:59.99

400 IM – 4:14.59

She’s always been a very good 200 and 500 freestyler, but in a lone mile swim in the 2018-2019 season, she dropped a 16:12.25, which is her best time by more than 35 seconds. She followed that up with big drops in long course as well, down to 16:35.47 in the 1500.

She had more modest, but still significant, improvements in other races – a second-and-a-half in the 200 free, and two seconds in the 500 free.

McMurray has Olympic Trials qualifying times in the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles, plus the 200 and 400 IM.

Last season, she was a Florida 3A (second-to-largest schools) state champion in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles; as a freshman, she won titles in the 200 IM and 500 free. She also won the 18 & under D final at this summer’s US National Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.