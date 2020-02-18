2019 Winter Junior Runner-Up #9 Letitia Sim Sends Verbal to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Letitia Sim of TNT Swimming in Alabama has verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines for 2021. She is a junior at Spanish Fort High School in Montrose, AL.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 51.09

50 back – 25.25

100 back – 54.84

50 breast – 28.04

100 breast – 1:00.44

200 breast – 2:11.03

50 fly – 24.89

100 fly – 53.59

200 IM – 1:59.15

400 IM – 4:20.98

Evidently, Sim is quite versatile, though her strength is the breaststroke. She’s the top 200 breaststroker in the 2025 class, and she’s just off the top 100 breaststroker in the class (Alicia Henry at 1:00.20).

At the 2018 Alabama HS State Champs, Sim won the 100 breast and 200 IM, defending her 200 IM title from her freshman year. She didn’t compete at the meet in 2019, but she did compete at the 2019 Speedo Winter Juniors – East. There, she finished second in the 100 breast, third in the 200 breast and fifth in the 100 fly, all lifetime bests. She also time trial-ed the 200m breast in long course, going a lifetime best 2:33.04 to snag an Olympic Trials cut. She got her OT cut in the 100m breast from a 1:09.55 done this summer, and her 1:01.35 in the 100m fly from January is just off of the OT cut.

Sim would’ve been just off of B1G A-finals in both breaststrokes at the 2019 B1G Champs. She would’ve also made B-finals in the 100 fly and 200 IM last year.

Michigan is about to graduate All-American breaststroker Miranda Tucker, which will be a giant blow to their breaststroke/IM group. They don’t have anyone under 1:02/2:15 in the breaststrokes from last year or this year. The incoming class will bring some talent to help replace Tucker, though, including Claire Donan (1:00.8/2:11.7), Claire Tuttle (1:00.7/2:15.7) and Kathryn Ackerman (2:14.3).

