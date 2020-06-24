2020 Georgia 6-7A Runner-Up Reagan Sweeney Verbals to LSU for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimAtlanta’s Reagan Sweeney has verbally committed to LSU’s class of 2025. Sweeney is a rising senior at Brookwood High School in Georgia.

I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Louisiana State University! I am beyond grateful for the support and love from my family, friends, teammates, and coaches! Without them, I would not be where I am today! I cannot wait to be in Baton Rouge in 2021! Geaux Tigers! 🐯💜

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 52.82

200 free – 1:50.72

500 free – 4:56.36

100 fly – 55.36

200 fly – 2:01.02

400 IM – 4:28.41

She is now the seventh Sweeney sibling to commit to an NCAA Division 1 school for athletics. Allyson, the eldest, swam at Texas A&M, older brothers Conor and Aidan swam at Georgia, older brother Keenan played football at Notre Dame, older sister Devan swam at Mizzou (and now Auburn) and older sister Tegan swims at Notre Dame. Their father, John, also played football at ND.

At the 2020 GHSA 6-7A State Champs, Sweeney was the 200 free runner-up (1:51.30) and placed third in the 100 fly (55.36). She also split 23.71 and 51.96 on Brookwood’s 200 and 400 free relays, respectively. This past winter, at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, Sweeney scored in the 200 fly B-final with a lifetime best 2:01.02.

Sweeney would’ve been #4 in the 200 fly and #5 in the 200 free on LSU’s top times list last season. The Tigers just graduated Nicole Rozier and Helen Grossman, though, two of their top butterfliers. Sweeney will get two years of overlap with LSU’s top 200 butterflier, Summer Stanfield, and their top 100/200 freestyler, Katarina Milutinovich.

Sweeney joins Emily Pawlaski, Peyton Curry, Abby Maoz and Sasha Ramey in LSU’s class of 2025.

