Boston College Sets 8 School Records During Intrasquad Meet

2020 NE BC December Intrasquad

December 20, 2020

Margot Connell Recreation Center, Chestnut Hill, MA

Short Course Yards

Results

The Boston College swim team put together a semester-ending intrasquad meet over the weekend, where the team managed to post 21 top-ten all-time performances in the program’s history, including:

8 school records (6 in official NCAA events): Women’s 200 Breaststroke (Lantin) – 2:16.69 Previous record: 2:18.51 set by Lantin (December 2020) Women’s 100 Breaststroke (Baldacci)- 1:03.27 Previous record: 1:03.32 set by Taylor Covington (November 2018) Women’s 50 Breaststroke (Baldacci)- 29.04 Previous Record: 29.23 set by Covington (March 2020) Women’s 200 Freestyle (Kea)- 1:50.55 Previous Record: 1:50.93 set by Kea (February 2020) Women’s 100 Butterfly (Gannon) – 54.69 Previous record: 54.90 set by Victoria Lin (February 2020) Women’s 50 Butterfly (Drumm)- 24.61 Previous Record: 25.48 set by Lin (February 2020) Men’s 200 Butterfly (Floyd) – 1:47.71 Previous Record: 1:48.42 set by Colin O’Leary (February 2018) Men’s 100 Butterfly (Floyd)- 48.27 Previous Record: 48.38 set by O’Leary (February 2018)

17 pool records: Women’s 50 Free (Dolan)- 23.31 Women’s 50 Free (Drumm)- 23.18 Women’s 200 Breaststroke (Lantin)- 2:16.69 Women’s 100 Breaststroke (Baldacci)- 1:03.27 Women’s 50 Breaststroke (Baldacci)- 29.04 Women’s 200 Freestyle (Kea)- 1:50.55 Women’s 100 Butterfly (Drumm)- 55.17 Women’s 100 Butterfly (Gannon)- 54.69 Women’s 50 Butterfly (Drumm)- 24.61 Men’s 200 Butterfly (Floyd)- 1:47.71 Men’s 100 Butterfly (Floyd)- 48.27 Men’s 50 Butterfly (Floyd)- 22.34 Men’s 50 Freestyle (Sobers)- 20.13 Men’s 100 Freestyle (Sobers)- 44.89 Men’s 200 Freestyle (Sobers) – 1:34.47 Men’s 500 Freestyle (Sobers)- 4:23.70 Men’s 400 IM (Suchy)- 4:05.34



Eagle Aquatics postgrad and Barbados Olympian Alex Sobers dominated the freestyle events, winning every event contested in the discipline, while also setting pool records in all of them.

Over the course of the day, Sobers broke records in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 500 freestyle, posting a personal best in the 200 freestyle, finishing in a time of 1:34.47.

Kyle Floyd set 2 school records and 3 pool records, en route to a sweep of the butterfly events. In the 100 butterfly, Floyd posted a time of 48.27 to claim victory, while he also posted a time of 1:47.71 in the 200 butterfly. Although he did not contest the event individually, Floyd’s 50 butterfly split from the 100 butterfly set a pool record, with a time of 22.34.

Giovanna Baldacci set school records in both the 100 breaststroke and 50 breaststroke. Baldacci swam to a time of 1:03.27 in the 100 breaststroke, and she time trialed the 50 breaststroke, touching in a time of 29.04.

Baldacci finished second in the 200 breaststroke to Alexa Lantin, who set a school and pool record for herself in the event. Lantin finished in a time of 2:16.69 to finish over 3 seconds ahead of the field, also dropping over 3 seconds off of her seed time.

Three more school records were set over the rest of the meet. Ali Kea dropped a time of 1:50.55 in the 200 freestyle to break the school record in the event, while Mary Kate Gannon posted a time of 54.69 in the 100 butterfly to claim the school record. In a 50 butterfly time trial, Katie Drumm threw down a time of 24.61, shattering the school record as well. Earlier in the day, Drumm broke the pool record in the 100 butterfly with her time of 55.17, but Gannon also broke that with her swim.

In the women’s 50 freestyle, Drumm also took down the pool record with her time of 23.18, besting Haley Dolan, who had broken the record earlier with her time of 23.31.

The final pool record of the day was set by Will Suchy in the 400 IM. Suchy finished in a time of 4:05.34, en route to victory.

As a team, Boston College’s men and women both finished 12th out of 12 teams at the 2020 ACC Championships. However, the swimmers posted 18 school records, 8 on the men’s side and 10 on the women’s side. Michael Stephens, the current head coach of the program took over the team in 2017.