Futures Qualifier Brady Basile Commits to Milwaukee for 2021-22

High school senior Brady Basile, who hails from Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, has announced his intention to swim for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the next four years.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Thank you to my parents, grandparents, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way! Go Panthers!”

Basile attends Oconomowoc High School and swims year-round for Lake Country Swim Team Phoenix. He recently competed at the USA Swimming 18&U Winter Championships hosted by Wisconsin Swimming whose SCY/LCM prelims/finals format allowed him to notch PBs in the SCY 200 free (1:44.83) and 200 back (2:02.10) and the LCM 200 free (2:00.98). A week earlier he had swum a lifetime best time of 1:53.96 in the 200 IM at the Wisconsin Swimming 18&U Winter Championships hosted by WEST. He also competed in the 400 IM (4:16.21). In March, he had a strong showing at the Wisconsin Swimming Senior Short Course State Meet, earning PBs in the 50/500/1000 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 IM. He placed 4th in the 500, 6th in the 1000, 13th in the mile, 13th in the 100 breast, 5th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 IM – 1:53.96

400 IM – 4:09.55

100 breast – 59.33

200 free – 1:44.83

500 free – 4:41.36

1000 free – 9:50.64

100 back – 54.45

200 back – 2:02.10

Basile will join the Panthers’ class of 2025 with Brian Knothe. UW-Milwaukee men finished 6th of 7 teams at the 2020 Horizon League Swimming & Diving Championships. Basile’s best times would have scored in the B finals of the 100 breast and 200 IM at last season’s conference meet.

