UW-Milwaukee Snags Verbal Commitment from IHSA Finalist Brian Knothe

Brian Knothe of Naperville, Illinois has verbally committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee starting in the fall of 2021.

“I couldn’t be more humbled and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches that helped me get to where I am today. Go Panthers!”

A senior at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, Illinois, Knothe placed 4th in the 100 breast (56.38) last season at the 2020 Illinois High School State Championships. That’s a big improvement from 2019 when, as a sophomore, he finished 15th in prelims with 58.41 (only the top 12 make it back to finals at the IHSA state meet).

Knothe does his club swimming with FMC Aquatic now but he was with Fox Valley Swim Team through the spring of 2020. While at FOX, he swam PBs in the 200 breast and 200 IM with finishes of 9th place and 14th place at 2020 Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, a month after having notched a lifetime best in the 100 breast at high school states. In March 2019, he swam at NCSA Spring Championship and went best times in the 50 breast, 50 fly, and 200 free. That August he competed at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship and finaled in the 50 breast (12th), taking home PBs in the LCM 50 breast (29.84) and 100 breast (1:07.15).

Best SCY times:

50 breast – 27.18

100 breast – 56.38

200 breast – 2:07.48

200 IM – 1:54.79

50 fly – 24.69

50 free – 22.24

100 free – 48.78

200 free – 1:47.38

Knothe will be an immediate impact player for Milwaukee. The Panthers finished 6th of 7 teams at the 2020 Horizon League Championships but he would have joined Brandon Niemiec, Jacob Fase, and Zach Hammond in the B finals of both the 100 breast and 200 breast.

