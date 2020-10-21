NCAA Docs Show Greensboro As New Host of 2021 Men’s D1 Championships

Following up a report from earlier this month, it now appears that the NCAA has officially moved the 2021’s men’s championships from Iowa City, Iowa to Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet will take place March 24th-27th, 2021, in the Greensboro Aquatic Center, with NC State serving as the meet host.

While we never saw an official announcement from the NCAA about the results of the vote that was supposed to take place in early October (although we’ve reached out), team schedules (such as South Carolina’s), documents like the list of future championship sites on the official Division I Championships page, and local news stories all indicate that the meet is currently slated to take place in Greensboro.

Initially, Greensboro was slated to host the women’s championships, while Iowa City was to host the men’s championships. But when the University of Iowa man the decision to cut their swimming program, voices within swimming called for the NCAA to move the championships. With the GAC already slated to host the women’s meet the week before, it made sense to make the relatively short notice move to host the men’s meet there as well.

This will be the second time that the women’s championships will be held at in Greensboro, with the GAC having previously hosted in 2015, and it will be the first time the men’s championships will be held there. Additionally, the GAC was the site for the 2016 and 2019 NCAA Division III Championships, as well as the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships, along with many recent ACC Championships, among other high-level meets.