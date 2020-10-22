U.S. Open Qualifier Nadia Bouraoui Makes Verbal Pledge to Arizona for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nadia Bouraoui, a senior at Cupertino High School in Cupertino, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Arizona for 2021–22.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Arizona! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me throughout the process. Bear down!!! 🐻 ⬇️ 💙 ❤️”

Bouraoui swims for Cupertino High School and the Santa Clara Swim Club and specializes in breast and IM. She has a Winter U.S. Open standard in the 100 breast, a Summer Juniors cut in the 200 breast, and a Winter Juniors cut in the 400 IM. She was invited to USA Swimming’s National Diversity Camp in 2017.

As a sophomore at the 2019 CIF Central Coast Section Championships, Bouraoui placed 5th in the 100 breast (1:04.29), 6th in the 200 IM (2:04.95), and contributed the breaststroke leg (30.06 split) to Cupertino’s 6th–place medley relay. She swam lifetime bests in both individual events in prelims. Bouraoui’s junior year high school season was canceled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other than the 100 breast and 200 IM from 2019 high school sectionals, and the 100 fly she swam at the Walk–on meet the next day, most of her best times come from 2018 and 2017. As a 14– and 15–year–old, Bouraoui had a couple of big years. At 2018 Santa Clara Futures, she was an A–finalist in all her events –100/200 breast and 200/400 IM– and she left the meet with four new PBs: 1:13.49/2:36.68 and 2:23.59/5:01.82.

Bouraoui will join the Wildcats with Alyssa Schwengel, Lexi Duchsherer, Steffi Beisel, and Stella Copeland in the fall of 2025. She will be part of an Arizona training group that includes Jade Neser, Axana Merckx, Tia Lindsay, Faith Knelson, and Hannah Farrow.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.12

200 breast – 2:16.48

200 IM – 2:04.67

400 IM – 4:28.84

200 fly – 2:10.01

100 fly – 58.92

