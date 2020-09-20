Winter Juniors Qualifier Alyssa Schwengel Sends Verbal to Arizona for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyssa Schwengel from South Barrington, Illinois will head to sunnier climes next year, after having given her verbal commitment to the University of Arizona women’s swimming and diving class of 2025. She wrote on social media:

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Arizona! Thank you to everyone who has pushed me to the place I am today! I cannot wait to begin this new journey in Tucson!! #beardown ❤️💙”

Schwengel is a senior at Barrington High School. She specializes in sprint free and has won the 50 free at IHSA Sectional Championships the last two years in a row. She qualified for the Illinois High School Girls State Championships in each of the last two years and in November 2019, as a junior, she finaled in the 50 free finishing 10th with 23.83.

Swimming unattached at the 2020 Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, she came in 5th in both the 50 free (23.53) and 100 free (50.68). The 50 was a lifetime best but she earned a PB in the 100 free in February at the 14th Annual Chicagoland Championships. In January, Schwengel updated her LCM 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM times as well as her SCY 200/500 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best times:

100y free – 50.60

100m free – 58.09

50y free – 23.53

50m free – 27.15

Schwengel will head to Tucson next fall with verbal commits Lexi Duchsherer, Steffi Beisel, and Stella Copeland. It took 23.01/49.77 to score in the 50/100 free at 2020 Pac-12 Championships, where the Wildcats finished 6th with 725 points. Schwengel will overlap a year with Arizona’s top sprinter from last season, Alayna Connor (22.36/49.67).

