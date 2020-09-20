Washington 4A State Champion Leigh Lopez-Silvers Verbals to Marshall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leigh Lopez-Silvers from University Place, Washington has made a verbal commitment to Marshall University for the 2021-22 school year.

“I love the coaches and the campus is exactly what I was looking for. Every interaction I’ve had with the swimmers and coaches has been nothing but good.Go Herd! 💚”

Lopez-Silvers is a senior at Curtis High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a Washington State 4A High School State Champion. At the 2019 WIAA 4A Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships, she swam fly (24.68) on the 1st-place 200 medley relay and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:51.49), 100 fly (55.79), and 400 free relay (51.35 leadoff leg). Lopez-Silvers swims year-round with University Place Aquatic Club. Nearly all her best times come from 2019. At the Pacific Northwest Senior Short Course Championships last December, she finaled in the 100 free (9th), 200 free (9th), 50 fly (4th), 100 fly (10th), and 200 fly (6th) and took home PBs in the 200 free and 100 fly. In August she competed at Mt. Hood Futures in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly. In March, she swam at Federal Way Sectionals and scored PBs in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

50 free – 23.99

100 free – 51.35

200 free – 1:51.16

100 fly – 55.66

200 fly – 2:03.88

200 IM – 2:08.54

Lopez-Silvers will join Jenna Bopp in the Marshall class of 2025. Her best times would have scored at 2020 Conference USA Championships in the B finals of the 100/200 free and 100/200 fly and the C finals of the 50 free and 200 IM.

