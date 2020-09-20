Marshall University Grabs West Virginia HS State Champion Jenna Bopp for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenna Bopp of Wheeling, WV will remain in-state with verbal to Marshall University. Bopp is a rising senior at Wheeling Park High School and a year-round club swimmer at the Wheeling YMCA, swimming under the direction of Head Coach Anthony Sunseri.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Marshall University!! Huge thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting and helping me get to where I am today. #goherd”

Bopp competed at the 2020 West Virginia High School Championships in February. She swam the 100 breast and the 200 IM, and she was a member of two of Wheeling Park High School’s relays. She earned a spot in the A-final in the 200 IM after swimming a personal best time of 2:13.56. She finished 4th in finals, in a time of 2:14.06. Bopp was the top seed going into the finals heats of the 100 breast. Her time of 1:05.13 placed her 1.63 seconds ahead of the next swimmer. In finals, she powered to the wall in a time of 1:04.36 to earn the gold medal.

Bopp was a member of Wheeling Park’s 400 free relay and their 200 medley. She split a 50 breast time of 30.08 on the 200 medley relay in finals, and she went a 56.29 swimming the third leg of the 400 free relay. The team finished 3rd in the 200 medley relay and 4th in the 400 free relay.

In July of 2019, Bopp competed at the YMCA Long Course National Championships, in the 50, 100, and 200 breast. She earned a spot in the C-final in the 50 breast (35.53), and she swam in the A-final of the 100 and 200 breast. She finished 24th in the 50 breast, 6th in the 100 breast (1:14.03), and 5th in the 200 breast (2:38.97). She went personal best times in each event, and she qualified for Winter Junior Nationals in the 200 breast.

Top SCY Times:

50 breast – 31.86

100 breast – 1:04.36

200 breast – 2:23.27

Bopp will be one of Marshall University’s top breaststrokers. Catherine Bendziewicz posted the team’s top times during the 2019-2020 season in both the 100 and 200 breast. She will have graduated by the time Bopp arrives on campus.

Bopp’s top times would have placed in the B-final of the 100 and 200 breast at the 2020 Conference USA Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.