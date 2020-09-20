Sun Devils Land 2021 Verbal from Arizona HS State Champion Essias Smith

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Essias Smith from Mesa, Arizona has elected to remain in-state for his collegiate swimming and diving career and has verbally committed to Arizona State University for 2021-22. He wrote on social media:

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Arizona State University. I’d like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me throughout this long journey. Also I’d like to thank Coach Bowman and Coach Behm for this special opportunity to swim at ASU! Go Devils🔱!!!”

Smith is a senior at Desert Ridge High School and the 2019 Arizona High School State Champion in the 100 fly. He won the event at AIA Meet of Champions last November with 49.35. He also finished 7th in the 200 free (1:45.54). Two days earlier he won the 100 fly (48.67) and been 4th in the 200 free (1:41.23) at the AIA Division 1 State Meet. As a sophomore in 2018, he finished 2nd in the 100 fly (49.92) and 4th in the 200 free (1:45.85) at the Meet of Champions.

Smith does his year-round swimming with Mesa Aquatics Club. A 100/200 fly specialist, he has a Winter U.S. Open cut in the 100m fly (55.44) and a Summer Juniors cut in the 200m fly (2:04.75). He competed in both distances at 2019 Winter Juniors West but his best SCY times come from 2019 high school season (100 fly) and the 2020 Arizona Swimming Senior Short Course Championships (200 fly). At the LSC meet, he was runner-up in both the 100 fly and 200 fly and he came in 11th in the 100 free and 18th in the 200 free. He also competed at Plantation Sectionals in March. There, he finaled in the 200 free (20th), 100 fly (5th), and 200 fly (9th) and improved his PBs in the LCM 200 free (1:58.38).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 48.67

200 fly – 1:49.51

100 free – 46.72

200 free – 1:41.23

The Sun Devils’ men’s class of 2025 is shaping up to be a strong one. Smith will join Chris Harig, Christian Osterndorf, Emilio Perez, Ethan Hansen, Jeremy Graunke, and French national record-holder Léon Marchand in Tempe next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.