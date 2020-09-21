Fordham University Adds Distance Freestyler Evan Trout to Roster for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Trout of Bellingham, WA has verbally committed to swim at Fordham University beginning in the fall of 2021. Trout is a senior at Bellingham High School and he has been swimming club for Bellingham Bay Swim Team for a year and a half.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career swimming at Fordham University in NYC! I want to thank my coaches, friends, and family for supporting me through this process. Go Rams!

During the 2018-2019 season, Trout was a junior at Oakwood High School in Dayton, OH. He competed at the Southwest District Championship in Oxford in mid-February of 2019. He swam the 200 and the 500 free, finishing in the top 8 in each event. Trout was entered in the 200 free with a time of 1:50.92. He took 4.18 seconds off of that time to place 7th (1:46.74). In his 500 free, he dropped 6.81 seconds from his entry time, to go a 4:47.38 to finish 6th.

Trout was a member of Oakwood’s 200 and 400 free relays. He anchored the 200 free relay in a 50 time of 23.35, and he swam the leadoff leg of the 400 free relay, powering to the wall in a 100 free time of 50.96. The Oakwood High School men finished 3rd at the meet.

Trout swam the Ohio State Championships a week later. He swam the 200 and 500 free and the 400 free relay. He touched 18th in the 200 free (1:48.62) and 13th in the 500 free (4:46.28). He earned a spot in the B-final of the 500 free, moving up three places to finish 10th in a time of 4:46.20. He led off Oakwood’s 400 free relay in prelims and finals, going 51.15 and 51.10 respectively.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 50.01

200 free – 1:46.58

500 free – 4:41.33

1000 free – 10:06.09

1650 free – 16:37.70

Fordham University will welcome Trout beginning in the 2021-2022 season. He will be one of the team’s top distance swimmers when he arrives on campus. His top 1650 time would have placed him third during the 2019-2020 season behind Christopher Sleutjes and Danny McGowan. Both men will have graduted by the time Trout joins the team. Similarly, his 500 free would’ve ranked him as the 4th fastest swimmer behind Sleutjes, Ethan Murray, and McGowan.

