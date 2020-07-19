Arizona State Adds SMAC Breaststroker Chris Harig to Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club’s Chris Harig has verbally committed to Arizona State for fall 2021.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University! Thank you to my friends, family and coaches for all their support. A special thanks to Coach Behm and Coach Bowman for this opportunity. Go Sun Devils!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 56.92

200 breast – 2:04.06

200 IM – 1:52.84

400 IM – 4:01.81

Representing Issaquah High School at the 2020 Washington 4A Championships, Harig touched fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breast, hitting lifetime bests in both events. He also split 25.85 on Issaquah’s fourth-place 200 medley relay. At the end of 2019, Harig competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, finishing 74th in the 100 breast and 77th in the 200 breast.

Last year, Arizona State was led by Elijah Warren (53.8) and Aaron Beauchamp (53.9) in the 100 breast and Beauchamp (1:57.9) and Jack Kucharczyk (1:58.2) in the 200. Kucharczyk just graduated, while Beauchamp has a year left and Warren two, meaning Warren will overlap with Harig for one season.

Among ASU’s incoming class is breaststroker Taylor Williams (55.9/2:05.3), while Harig is the only breaststroker so far in their class of 2025, which consists of Harig and Jeremy Graunke, Christian Osterndorf, Emilio Perez and Ethan Hansen.

