Pac-12 Points Caliber Butterflier Emilio Perez Commits to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emilio “Lio” Perez of the Elmbrook Swim Club in suburban Milwaukee has verbally committed to Arizona State. Perez, a junior at Greenfield High School, is a member of the high school class of 2021.

All of this still feels like a dream. When I first came back to this sport I never would have thought I would be where I am today. With that said, I would like to announce that I am committing to Arizona State University. Thank you to everybody who has helped me in my journey to get me to where i am today. I can’t wait to get started with my new Sun Devil family and do even bigger things. Forks up!

He was the Wisconsin High School Division I (big schools) runner-up in the 100 fly in February in 47.97, culminating a championship season that saw him drop almost a second-and-a-half from his previous lifetime best. That swim makes him the 8th-best 100 yard butterflier in the high school class of 2021.

He’s also a solid backstroke who split 22.60 on a 200 medley relay leadoff leg earlier this season as part of the Greenfield Co-Op’s state title winning 200 medley relay. Every member of that medley relay was a junior.

His other state meet event was the 100 back, where he was 9th in 51.86, which is about a second off his best time. In fact, his 400 free relay leadoff of 46.31 was well-off his best time as well, indicating either late-meet fatigue or perhaps even bigger swims to come in the 100 fly.

Perez has multiple

Best Times in yards:

50 free – 20.40

100 free – 44.53

200 free – 1:41.23

100 back – 50.75

100 breast – 1:01.49

100 fly – 47.97

200 IM – 1:57.44

A better yards swimmer than meters swimmer to this point of his career, Perez’s highest cut is for the U.S. Open Championships, though he’s within a tenth of the Summer Nationals standard in the 50 meter free (23.25).

He joins a team coached by Bob Bowman, who was also the coach of the best butterflier in history Michael Phelps. Arizona State had 2 swimmers in the A-final of the 100 fly at this year’s Pac-12 Championship meet, including runner-up Cody Bybee (45.19) and 7th-place finisher Evan Carlson (46.24). Carlson has dropped almost 3 seconds in the 100 fly in his college career, while Bybee has dropped almost 2.

Perez’s best time in the 100 fly is already fast enough to finish in the B final of the 100 fly at the Pac-12 Championships even as a high school junior. Both Bybee and Carlson will graduate the season before Perez arrives.

Perez trains with the Elmbrook Swim Club.

STEPS:

1. pull up the template and COPY TO A NEW DRAFT (which will put the article into your author name)

2. change the title and SAVE DRAFT (so the new title replaces the URL)

3. click the category for the conference (or mid-major or D2 or D3 or NAIA – but remember, only one) but leave the primary category as COLLEGE RECRUITING

4. replace this list with your content

5. add name of swimmer in TAGS

6. put the college team and the club team in the TEAMS area (not in TAGS)

7. DO NOT FORGET TO WRITE AN EXCERPT (otherwise the FFT bit will show under the photo)

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.