Shayna Jack’s CAS Appeal To Reportedly Put Swimming AUS Camp Under Microscope

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was handed a 4-year ban by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) earlier this month.

As a refresher on the case, the 21-year old sprinter from Brisbane returned home to Australia in the middle of the country’s final preparation camp for the 2019 World Aquatics Championships, at the time saying that her withdrawal was for “personal reasons.” It was later revealed that Jack had tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol.

Jack’s four-year ban is the maximum allowed for a first offense and implies that not only was she unable to prove a source of contamination but that she was unable to convince ASADA that her ingestion was accidental.

However, she and attorney Tim Fuller are armed with a new strategy for their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). As Jack tested positively while at the training camp in Cairns, The Sunday Mail reports that, in order to prove her innocence, Jack’s defense team will ‘examine the role of Swimming Australia staff members who ran the camp.’

‘While there’s no suggestion of any foul play, a deep dive into the actions of Swimming Australia personnel who were at the pre-World Championships training camp in 2019 is expected,’ with Jack’s camp claiming to have evidence that she ingested the Ligandrol during the time period where she was at the camp.

Additionally, The Sunday Mail reports that although she did not testify before ASADA, Jack is expected to take the stand whenever it is her case is heard by CAS.

Per the WADA Anti-Doping Code rule 10.6.1.2, ‘In cases where an athlete or other person can establish both no significant fault or negligence and that the detected prohibited substance came from a contaminated product, the period of ineligibility shall be, at a minimum, a reprimand and no period of ineligibility, and at a maximum, two years ineligibility, depending in the athlete or other person’s degree of fault.’

As such, with an Olympic Games now taking place in the year 2021, depending on when her CAS appellate hearing actually takes place, there is a possibility the St. Peters Western-based star could be back in the pool and potentially headed to Tokyo.

A reduction in the period of ineligibility is not unheard of. In fact, a case involving Japanese World Championships medalist Junya Koga testing positive for Ligandrol (LGD-4033) saw his original 4-year ban reduced to just 2.