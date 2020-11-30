Virginia High School Class 4A Champion Andrew Blusiewicz Commits to BC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Blusiewicz, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Potomac Falls, Virginia, has made a verbal commitment to Boston College for 2021-22.

Blusiewicz is a senior at Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia; he swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. At the 2020 Virginia High School League Class 4 State Championships, he won the 200 IM (1:51.34) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (57.34), swam fly (25.26) on the 8th-place medley relay, and contributed a leg (22.32) to the 10th-place 200 free relay. The meet produced his best breast and IM times, as well as a PB in the 50 free.

Blusiewicz has Winter Juniors standards in the 200 breast and 400 IM and a Futures cut in the 100 breast. He recently knocked a second off his best 200 breast time at the NOVA Senior Classic, clocking a 2:01.78 to come in 2nd. In LCM, he had several lifetime-best performances in the summer of 2019, including in the 100m breast (1:07.90), 200m IM (2:10.57), and 400m IM (4:35.62) at Potomac Valley Long Course Open Championships; and in the 50m breast (31.43) and 200m breast (2:24.36) at NCSA Summer Championship. There, he placed 12th in the 200m breast.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:51.34

400 IM – 3:57.52

100 Breast – 57.22

200 Breast – 2:01.78

Blusiewicz will join future class of 2025 teammates Kenneth Thien (55.99/ 2:00.33 breaststroker) and Will McKinney (1:52.52/ 3:57.89 IMer) next fall. He will just miss Peter Shepanzyk (56.35/2:00.99 in breast last season) but will overlap a year with Ryan Price (58.42/2:03.65 breast, 1:53.79/3:57.67 IM last season). He will also spend 2 years training with IMers Matt Clark (1:48.29), Stephan Todorovic (1:52.48), and Matt Szekely (1:52.82).

