Virginia High School Class 4A Champion Andrew Blusiewicz Commits to BC

Andrew Blusiewicz, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Potomac Falls, Virginia, has made a verbal commitment to Boston College for 2021-22.

Blusiewicz is a senior at Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia; he swims year-round with Nation’s Capital Swim Club. At the 2020 Virginia High School League Class 4 State Championships, he won the 200 IM (1:51.34) and was runner-up in the 100 breast (57.34), swam fly (25.26) on the 8th-place medley relay, and contributed a leg (22.32) to the 10th-place 200 free relay. The meet produced his best breast and IM times, as well as a PB in the 50 free.

Blusiewicz has Winter Juniors standards in the 200 breast and 400 IM and a Futures cut in the 100 breast. He recently knocked a second off his best 200 breast time at the NOVA Senior Classic, clocking a 2:01.78 to come in 2nd. In LCM, he had several lifetime-best performances in the summer of 2019, including in the 100m breast (1:07.90), 200m IM (2:10.57), and 400m IM (4:35.62) at Potomac Valley Long Course Open Championships; and in the 50m breast (31.43) and 200m breast (2:24.36) at NCSA Summer Championship. There, he placed 12th in the 200m breast.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 IM – 1:51.34
  • 400 IM – 3:57.52
  • 100 Breast – 57.22
  • 200 Breast – 2:01.78

Blusiewicz will join future class of 2025 teammates Kenneth Thien (55.99/ 2:00.33 breaststroker) and Will McKinney (1:52.52/ 3:57.89 IMer) next fall. He will just miss Peter Shepanzyk (56.35/2:00.99 in breast last season) but will overlap a year with Ryan Price (58.42/2:03.65 breast, 1:53.79/3:57.67 IM last season). He will also spend 2 years training with IMers Matt Clark (1:48.29), Stephan Todorovic (1:52.48), and Matt Szekely (1:52.82).

