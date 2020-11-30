After 3 Semesters at Alabama, Julia Wolf Returns to the NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Alabama junior Julia Wolf has entered the NCAA transfer portal for the second time after 3 semesters competing for the Crimson Tide.

Wolf originally followed her coach Coley Stickels to Alabama after Stickels was named the head coach there before the 2019-2020 season. Wolf has been training with Stickels since she was 16 and training with the Canyons Aquatic Club.

Wolf achieved her first World Championship Trials cut in 2017, and when he took a job as an assistant at Indiana that year, she too moved to Bloomington to finish her high school career.

After starting her college career at Indiana training under Stickels, she transferred to Alabama in the summer of 2019 when Stickels became head coach.

After 5 years, Wolf felt it was just time for a change, according to her dad Jay. Julia Wolf is done competing for the Crimson Tide, though she will remain in Tuscaloosa for the spring semester. Her dad says that she may enroll in her new school and take classes remotely, but that the academic plan isn’t yet set in stone. Because of NCAA waivers related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

As a freshman, Wolf qualified for the NCAA Championship meet as a member of their 23rd-place 200 free relay team, where she split 22.86 on a leadoff leg.

As a sophomore, she anchored Alabama’s 200 free relay with a split of 22.12. That was the relay’s 2nd-fastest split behind only fellow sophomore Morgan Scott, who also followed Stickels from Indiana to Alabama. That relay was qualified for the NCAA Championships, which were eventually canceled.

Wolf placed 21st individually at the SEC Championships in the 100 free (49.17) to score 4 points for the Crimson Tide and 33rd individually in the 50 free (22.74).

Julia Wolf‘s Times Progression Throughout Her Career:

High School Best Freshman Season Sophomore Season Junior Season (Semester) Indiana Alabama Alabama 50 free 22.53* 22.53* 22.56 23.45 100 free 49.74 49.35 48.98* 50.91 100 back 56.81 58.73 56.56* —

* – Asterisk indicates lifetime best.