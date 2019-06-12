Julia Wolf Will Transfer from Indiana to Alabama with Coach Coley Stickels

NCAA Championship qualifier Julia Wolf will follow Coley Stickels across the country once again after officially committing to transfer to Alabama on Tuesday. Wolf, an NCAA Championship qualifier in 2019 as a freshman, entered the NCAA transfer portal in early May – shortly after her primary coach Stickels was announced as the head coach at Alabama.

Wolf grew up in California and trained for Stickels at the Canyons Aquatic Club there before Stickels took a job as an assistant (head sprint coach) at Indiana. Wolf moved to Bloomington and attended Bloomington South High School as a senior.

Wolf will spend the summer training with Paseo Aquatics in California with her former club coach Chris Dahowski.

Wolf was a member of Indiana’s NCAA-qualifying 200 free relay as a freshman last season alongside graduating senior Christie Jensen and returning swimmers Shelby Koontz and Laurel Eiber.

That Indiana 200 free relay placed 23rd at NCAAs in 1:30.07 (last among all legally-finishing relays) after entering the meet seeded 12th. That same relay finished in 3rd at Big Tens with a 1:28.48. Individually, Wolf placed 10th in the 50 free (22.53) and 11th in the 100 free (49.35) at Big Tens, both of which were very similar to her high school bests (identical in the 50 free).

Indiana has lost several swimmers to transfer this season; of note, a fellow Bloomington South grad Paul Gabhart is also transferring. Indiana head coach Ray Looze’s daughter, a rising sophomore on the Indiana swim team, also attended Bloomington South. Morgan Scott, another key contributor for the Hoosiers, is also leaving – though she hasn’t yet announced where she’ll transfer to.