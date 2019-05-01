Indiana All-American Morgan Scott Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The day after Indiana sprint coach Coley Stickels was announced as the new head coach at the University of Alabama, one of the school’s top sprinters entered the NCAA transfers portal.

All-American Morgan Scott will transfer after one season with the Hoosiers. She told SwimSwam on Wednesday that she would head home to Pennsylvania for the summer while she figured out her next move.

As a freshman last season, Scott earned Big Ten titles as the leadoff leg on Indiana’s 200 medley and 400 medley relays. She was actually the fastest leadoff at the Big Ten Championships on the 400 medley with a 52.21 backstroke leg and the 2nd-fastest on the 200 medley with a 24.21 backstroke leg.

*In both races, the fastest 100 yard backstroker in history, Beata Nelson, swam the butterfly legs for Wisconsin.

Individually, Scott finished 4th in the 100 free at Big Tens (48.84), 6th in the 100 back (52.33), and 7th in the 200 free (1:45.84). She wound up swimming only the 100 backstroke individually at the NCAA Championships, scratching the other 2 races. She also swam 3 relays at NCAAs.

With the loss of Scott, Indiana will be without the front 3 legs of its medley relays from last season: the country’s best breaststroker Lilly King graduated, as did Indiana’s top butterflier Christie Jensen. Medley anchor Shelby Koontz was only a junior last season. The Indiana 400 medley relay was the NCAA runner-up last year, while the 200 medley relay placed 4th.

Scott also swam on the prelims 400 free relay, which she led off in 49.26. That relay finished 21st to miss an evening swim, and it too will lose 3 swimmers (Scott, Jensen, and Bailey Andison, who is also out of eligibility).

The Hoosiers will reload their sprint group next season, with Alexis Doherty (23.05/50.79), Ashley Turak (22.10/48.72), Cora Dupre (22.46/48.96), and Grace Pangburn (23.34/51.07) all committed to Indiana in the class of 2019. They will, however, be without both sprint coaches after both Stickels and his sprint assistant Kirk Grand left the program in the last month.