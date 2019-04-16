Indiana University in the Market for an Assistant Sprint Coach as Kirk Grand Heads West

Indiana University is seeking a new assistant sprint coach, as 2018-2019 assistant Dr. Kirk Grand is moving to Colorado Springs.

His fiancée, Lindsey, has job opportunities in the area, and while Grand doesn’t yet have a job lined up, he says that he hopes to “stay near the sport.”

“Since Lindsey and I met we have had the dream of living near the mountains. Last year her dad passed away of cancer so we didn’t have the opportunity to explore our options. It wasn’t our initial intent to pursue our dream this year but being around such an amazing team here at Indiana, and watching them chasing their dreams, was truly inspiring, so we decided to chase ours,” Grand told SwimSwam via email.

Grand attended Ohio State for undergrad and got his masters in exercise physiology, human performance from Indiana in 2013. He got his PhD in psychophysiology from Auburn, where he also served as a volunteer assistant coach for three years and a sprint assistant for two. Among the Auburn athletes Grand directly coached was Zach Apple, who transferred to Indiana last year. In all, Grand was the primary coach for 19 All-American swimmers and multiple-time SEC and NCAA finalists and qualifiers at Auburn, and was also a USA Swimming National Team coach in 2018.

While at Auburn, Grand continued his role from his grad school years as a research associate for Indiana’s Counsilman Center for the Science of Swimming. When he returned to Bloomington to coach last season, he also became the associate director of the center.

At the 2019 NCAA Championships, Indiana’s men finished third, going back-to-back in the top three for the first time in 44 years. The women completed their fifth-straight top-10 finish.

“I have learned so much from Ray, Mike, Coley, and staff,” Grand said. ” I am forever grateful for the opportunity Indiana has afforded me, but the mountains are calling….and we must go.