NCAA Championship Participant Julia Wolf of Indiana Enters Transfer Portal

Three days after Indiana All-American Morgan Scott entered the NCAA transfer portal, freshman Hoosier Julia Wolf has also entered the database for student-athlete intending to change schools. A few days earlier, former sprint coaches Coley Stickels and Kirk Grand left the IU program. Wolf is a Bloomington native and graduated from Bloomington South High School alongside Mackenzie Looze, daughter of head coach Ray Looze.

Wolf was a member of the NCAA-qualifying 200 free relay alongside graduating senior Christie Jensen and returning swimmers Shelby Koontz and Laurel Eiber.

That Indiana 200 free relay placed 23rd at NCAAs in 1:30.07 (last among all legally-finishing relays) after entering the meet seeded 12th. That same relay finished in 3rd at Big Tens with a 1:28.48. Individually, Wolf placed 10th in the 50 free (22.53) and 11th in the 100 free (49.35) at Big Tens, both of which were very similar to her high school bests (identical in the 50 free).

With the absence of Scott and now Wolf, the rising senior Koontz is the only returning medley relay member and one of 2 remaining 200 free relay swimmers alongside Eiber. At Big Tens, Koontz and Eiber were both sub-22, splitting 21.97 and 21.95 respectively. At NCAAs, both swimmers were slower, with Eiber splitting 22.11 and Koontz a 22.72.

With the IU sprint ranks thinning, it is now up to class of 2019 commits Alexis Doherty (23.05/50.79), Ashley Turak (22.10/48.72), Cora Dupre (22.46/48.96), and Grace Pangburn (23.34/51.07) to reload the IU sprint crew.

Dan

Interesting to see if Morgan and Julia will follow Coley to Alabama or go somewhere else.

53 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Probably somewhere else

47 minutes ago
waddellfan6

Or not!

35 minutes ago
Rsquad

Just because they are in the portal doesn’t guarantee a transfer just exploring options maybe

35 minutes ago
TomKnows

Julia will follow. Morgan will not.

14 seconds ago

