MMA Freestyler Sarah Clark Commits to Hillsdale for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Clark of Jackson, Michigan has committed to swim for Hillsdale College (Hillsdale, MI) in the class of 2023. The Chargers’ women’s swimming and diving team finished second in Division II’s GMAC conference this season and head coach Kurt Kirner was named GMAC Coach of the Year.

Clark is a senior at Lumen Christi Catholic School. She swims year-round for head coach Ian Townsend at Mid-Michigan Aquatics and specializes in distance freestyle. She is coming off a very successful meet at Michigan Swimming Senior Short Course Championships, where she notched PBs in the 500/1000/1650 free. She placed 11th in the mile, 12th in the 1000, and 36th in the 200 fly. Her best time in the 200 fly comes from the same meet last year.

Clark will be of immediate help to the Chargers. Her best times would have scored 3rd in the 1650 and 4th in the 1000 free at 2019 Great Midwest & Mountain East Conference Championships, which would have made her Hillsdale’s top distance freestyler. She also would have made the A final of the 500 free and the B final of the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 18:02.39

1000 free – 10:43.74

500 free – 5:13.55

200 fly – 2:15.04

Clark will join Leah Tunney in the Hillsdale class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.