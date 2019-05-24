Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana’s Paul Gabhart Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Indiana University’s Paul Gabhart, who just wrapped up his freshman season in Bloomington, has entered the NCAA database for student-athletes seeking a transfer.

Gabhart graduated high school from Bloomington South alongside fellow Hoosiers Julia Wolf, who also entered the portal earlier this month, and Mackenzie Looze, daughter of Indiana head coach Ray Looze. Overall, Gabhart is the fifth Indiana swimmer to enter the database this offseason, which also includes All-American sprinter Morgan Scott.

Gabhart went best times in his 200 and 500 free, as well as his 200 fly and 400 IM, swimming unattached at the 2019 Indiana Senior State Meet in March. He dropped over a second in his 200, well over four seconds in his 400, two-and-a-half in his 200 fly and nearly two in his 400 IM on his way to four event wins.

Best times:

  • 200 free – 1:38.14
  • 500 free – 4:22.87
  • 200 fly – 1:45.62
  • 400 IM – 3:49.89

Indiana’s staff has had immense turnover as of late. Assistant coaches Coley Stickels, Caitlin Hamilton and Kirk Grand all left the program over the past two months, with Looze bringing in Jonty Skinner and Cory Chitwood as replacements. Gabhart is unlikely to have been training under any of the departing coaches, however, as associate head coach Mike Westphal handles the mid-distance and distance groups.

Gene

Another? This can’t look good to prospects considering IU. With consistent departures of athletes within the program, and a revolving door of coaches departing these last couple years, there seems to be something out of the ordinary going on. My guess is club/high school coaches and parents will grow weary of sending their kids there. Just an observation. Unfortunate.

