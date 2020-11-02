18&U World Top-100 Tyler Hong Hands Verbal Commitment to Princeton for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tyler Hong from Westlake, Ohio has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. He will suit up for the Tigers in the fall of 2021.

“I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to the application process at Princeton University. I am especially grateful to my family, coaches, teachers, teammates, and friends for all their encouragement and support throughout this process. Go Tigers!!!”

A senior at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Hong is a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All American. He is the defending Ohio High School Division I state champion in the 200 IM, having ripped a 1:47.26 in the final at the 2020 OHSAA D1 State Championships, going more than 2 seconds faster than he’d been in the final as a sophomore. He also placed 3rd in the 100 back (47.89), swam backstroke (22.25) on the runner-up 200 medley relay, and led off the 5th-place 400 free relay (44.90). All four times were lifetime best performances.

Hong trains year-round with Firestone Akron Swim Team. A Canadian citizen through his mother, he had planned to swim seven events at 2020 Canadian Olympic Trials at the end of March before that meet fell victim to the coronavirus shutdown. Hong finished 2019 ranked 90th in the world for 18-and-under boys in the 200m IM with 2:06.07, a time he achieved with his runner-up finish at the 2019 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships. Swimming for Great Lakes Sailfish at the time, he also finaled in the 50 free (32nd), 100 back (25th), and 200 back (7th), with PBs in the 50 free (24.21), 100 free (53.78), 100 back (58.31), 200 back (2:06.65), and 100 fly (57.83).

Hong competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM. He placed 15th in the 400 IM and 16th in the 100 back and took home new times in the 200 back and 400 IM. In April, SwimSwam considered him one of the top swimmers from the class of 2021 who had yet to commit.

Hong will join the Princeton class of 2025 with Brett Fayerick. His best times would already score at the conference level. He would have been an A finalist in the 100 back and a B finalist in the 200 back and 200/400 IM at 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

Best Times:

50 back – 22.25

100 back – 47.89

200 back – 1:46.41

200 IM – 1:47.26

400 IM – 3:54.47

100 free – 44.90

50 free – 21.01

Hong has two older brothers who swim at Kenyon College in NCAA’s Division III. Nick Hong is a sophomore on the men’s team this year; Marcus Hong, in the class of 2021, swam his first three years for the Lords and was an NCAA qualifier in the 100 fly.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

