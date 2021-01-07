Nebraska HS Champ Jonathan Novinski Verbals to Harvard (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nebraska HS state champion Jonathan Novinski has verbally committed to Harvard for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Grand Island High School and swims for Grand Island YMCA Quicksilver.

I’m very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Harvard! I couldn’t have done it without my family, coaches, and friends. Go Crimson!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:40.08

500 free – 4:29.97

1000 free – 9:30.68

1650 free – 15:57.90

200 IM – 1:53.20

Novinski’s older brother Matt Novinski is a senior at Wisconsin and standout backstroker on their roster.

At the 2020 Nebraska HS State Championships, Novinski won the 500 free (4:34.61) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:41.57). He also raced at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, competing in the 200 free, 500 free and mile.

Harvard has built a strong distance program; last season, then-freshman Cole Kuster led the program in the 500 (4:18.17) and the 1650 free (15:10.38), and then-freshman Noah Brune was #2 in the mile (15:13.07). They also have Arik Katz, a high-impact freshman (1:37.9/4:23.3/8:57/15:01).

At the 2020 Ivy League Champs, Novinski would’ve been a 200 free C-finalist and he would’ve scored in the 1000 free at 23rd.

Novinski joins Top 20-HM Matthew Chung and Harris Durham in Harvard’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.