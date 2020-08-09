Futures Qualifier Harris Durham Verbally Commits to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Richardson, Texas native Harris Durham has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University and will join the Crimson in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the application process to continue my academic and swimming career at Harvard University! I am so grateful for my family, coaches, teachers and friends for being my biggest supporters that have helped make this possible. I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of my life with this amazing team and incredible coaching staff. Go Crimson!”

Durham attends Richardson High School; he swims year-round for City of Richardson Swim Team. In his junior year high school season, he finaled in the 100 free (14th) and 200 free (12th) at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A Swimming and Diving State Championships. He also went 45.89 on the end of the Richardson 400 free relay at the UIL 6A Region 02 Championship.

A USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 100 free and 200/400 IM, Durham has had significant drops throughout his high school career:

Freshman 2017-18 Sophomore 2018-19 Junior 2019-20 50 free 23.03 22.20 21.61 100 free 49.56 47.25 46.34 200 free 1:45.58 1:42.33 1:40.15 100 breast 1:01.97 59.22 58.94 200 IM 2:03.11 1:55.77 1:54.43 400 IM — 4:23.67 4:06.36

At the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships, Durham could have swum in the C finals of the 200 free and 400 IM but it took 20.87/45.62 in free 1:49.90 in the 200 IM and 56.08 in the 100 breast to score for the Crimson at conference.

