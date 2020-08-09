U.S. Open Finalist Olivia Mendenhall Sends Verbal Commitment to Arkansas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Mendenhall from Springfield, Missouri has indicated her intention to swim for the University of Arkansas beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Arkansas! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for the support! Can’t wait to be a razorback!❤️🐗❤️#woopigsooie”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Mendenhall swims for Springfield Aquatics and specializes in breaststroke. At the 2020 CSC Tiger Invitational in January, she took home new PBs in the 200 breast and 200 IM and wound up finishing 3rd in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 IM. In January she competed at PSS Knoxville in the 100m breast and 200m breast and finaled in both events. She placed 20th in the 100 with 1:12.57 and 20th in the 200 with 2:36.88. Her best times in those events date from December’s U.S. Open –where she came in 26th in the 100 breast with 1:11.55– and last summer’s Jenks Sectionals –where she placed 5th in the 200 with 2:35.14.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.38

200 breast – 2:16.00

200 IM – 2:10.59

Mendenhall will join a Razorback breaststroke group led by rising junior Vanessa Herrmann (1:00.54/2:11.09 last season), sophomore Reilly Shaner (1:02.21), and junior Emma Garfield (1:02.57/2:13.44).

