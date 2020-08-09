Michael Cotter Swims Class of 2022’s Best 200 Yard Free on Saturday in NC

TAC TITANS INVITATIONAL MEET

August 7-9, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25 yard (SCY) course

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 TAC Titans Invitational Meet”

16-year old TAC Titans swimmer Claire Curzan blew through the 50 second barrier in the 100 yard fly as the highlight of the second night of competition in North Carolina on Saturday in a dual meet between the Titans and the Marlins of Raleigh.

Curzan swam 49.73 in the event, breaking her own National Age Group Record of 50.35 set in July. The swim also makes her the 5th-best performer in history, at any age, in that event.

She also swam a 51.42 in the 100 backstroke on Saturday evening. That’s about three-tenths slower than she was at the team’s intrasquad meet in July.

Curzan isn’t the only TAC Titan who has been swimming lifetime best-after lifetime best this summer.

Lance Norris, like his teammate, continued his hot streak since returning to competition post-coronavirus quarantine. He swam a best time of 3:51.57 to win the 400 yard IM. That cut just over a second off his best time of 3:52.85 set in January of this year.

Norris, like Curzan, has been on a tear over the last month, setting several new lifetime bests. He also swam a best time of 4:23.80 in the 500 free on Friday. He’s scheduled to swim the 1650 free on Sunday.

Other Winners and Notable Results