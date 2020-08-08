Claire Curzan Becomes Youngest Woman Under 50 Seconds in 100 Butterfly

TAC TITANS INVITATIONAL MEET

August 7-9, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25 yard (SCY) course

NAG record-holder Claire Curzan became the youngest woman ever under 50 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly this evening at a TAC Titans Invitational meet in North Carolina. Curzan, 16, clocked a 49.73 to knock off her 50.03 previous best from the TAC Titans’ last intrasquad in July.

SPLITS

First 50 – 23.07

Second 50 – 26.66

Total – 49.73

Curzan entered the summer with the 15-16 NAG set at 50.35; at the end of July, USA Swimming clarified confusion around the legitimacy and official nature of July performances by ratifying her 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly NAG marks from the July intrasquad.

When Curzan went 50.03 in July, she raced in a heat with seven boys; tonight, she swam in a girls-only heat. Curzan’s 50.03 made her the fastest junior in yards history ahead of 17-18 NAG record-holder Olivia Bray (50.19), and she’s now almost half-a-second ahead of Bray in the 18 & under all-time rankings.

Tonight’s swim makes her the fifth-fastest performer in history in this event, and she’s the first woman to break 50 seconds as an 18 & under. A rising high school junior, Curzan would’ve placed third at the last NCAA Championships (in 2019) in the 100 fly behind only Louise Hansson and Maggie MacNeil, who are tied for the fastest performance in history at 49.26.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly

(TIE) Louise Hansson, 2019/Maggie MacNeil, 2019 – 49.26 – Erika Brown, 2020 – 49.38 Kelsi Dahlia (Worrell), 2016 – 49.43 Claire Curzan, 2020 – 49.73 – 15-16 NAG record Katie McLaughlin, 2019 – 49.97 Natalie Coughlin, 2002 – 50.01 Farida Osman, 2017 – 50.05 Rachel Komisarz, 2007 – 50.10 Olivia Bray, 2019 – 50.19 – 17-18 NAG record

Tonight, Curzan won the race by almost four full seconds; Marlins of Raleigh’s Abby Arens, an NC State commit, posted a 53.54 to take second.