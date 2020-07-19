Claire Curzan Swims Lifetime Bests in 100 Fly (50.03) and 100 Back (51.01)

TAC Titans Intrasquad Time Trial

July 17-19, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25y (SCY) pool

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS July Intrasquad Meet”

16-year old Claire Curzan has backed up her new personal best of 21.51 in the 50 free on Friday with another new best swim in the 100 fly on Saturday.

Swimming in a heat with 7 males, Curzan posted a 50.03 in the event on Saturday evening in the Triangle Aquatic Center pool. That improved her best time of 50.35 that she swam at the North Carolina High School State Championships in early February.

Her new best time leaves her just-outside of the all-time top 25 performers in the event.

Her old best time of 50.35 in the 100 fly is the National Age Group Record in the event. There has still been no confirmation from USA Swimming as to whether these swims will be accepted as National Age Group Records. While the meet is sanctioned, USA Swimming has said that they won’t accept times for qualifications beyond the LSC level, though there’s still an open question about what will happen with National Age Group Records swum during this period.

There is a further question about the swim and its eligibility for records because it was raced in a co-ed heat.

She was the second-best finisher in total, behind only 17-year old Russell Exum. Exum swam 49.56, which was better than his previous best time of 49.74, which like Curzan’s was done at the North Carolina HS State Championship meet. Exum is a yet-uncommitted (publicly) rising high school senior.

Curzan also raced to a best time in the women’s 100 back on Saturday evening, swimming 51.01. That swim came after her 100 fly. Her previous best time in the 100 back was 51.23 from a Sectionals meet in March of 2019.

Curzan is scheduled to swim the 100 free and 200 fly on Sunday.

Other Top Finishers on Friday Evening