Daily Swim Coach Workout #158

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
W/U
Pre-set
3 x
100 Smooth
75 Kick
50 IM
25 Crazy 8
8 x 50 Pull, descend 1-4, 5-8
Main Set
2 x 100 @ A Interval
2 x 100 @ A Interval -10
2 x 100 @ A Interval -20
2 x 100 @ A Interval -30
200 Kick
200 Pull
2 x 50 @ A Interval
2 x 50 @ A Interval -5
2 x 50 @ A Interval -10
2 x 50 @ A Interval -15
100 Kick
14 x 25 Odds Fly or Breast, Evens Free or Back
Coach Notes
Crazy 8 = 8 fast freestyle strokes, then easy swimming the remainder of the distance
Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming
