Daily Swim Coach Workout #158

W/U

Pre-set

3 x

100 Smooth

75 Kick

50 IM

25 Crazy 8

8 x 50 Pull, descend 1-4, 5-8

Main Set

2 x 100 @ A Interval

2 x 100 @ A Interval -10

2 x 100 @ A Interval -20

2 x 100 @ A Interval -30

200 Kick

200 Pull

2 x 50 @ A Interval

2 x 50 @ A Interval -5

2 x 50 @ A Interval -10

2 x 50 @ A Interval -15

100 Kick

14 x 25 Odds Fly or Breast, Evens Free or Back

Coach Notes

Crazy 8 = 8 fast freestyle strokes, then easy swimming the remainder of the distance



Doug Garcia

Doug Garcia

Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming

