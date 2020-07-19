Virginia Tech Picks Up TX Distance Specialist Maddy Grafmiller for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance freestyler Maddy Grafmiller of Blue Tide Aquatics in Kingwood, Texas, has verbally committed to Virginia Tech for next fall.

I am so ecstatic to announce my decision to verbally commit to swim and study at Virginia Tech!! 🧡 I would like to thank everyone who has helped me during this process: my parents, my teammates, my friends, and my coaches! I would also like to say thank you to Coach Jacy and Coach Sergio for making me feel so welcomed and to the college coaches who helped me along the way. I am so excited to begin this new chapter of my life and join the Hokie family!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:53.22

500 free – 4:54.88

1000 free – 10:06.03

1650 free – 16:59.30

Grafmiller, a rising senior at Atascocita High School, was a finalist at the 2020 Texas 6A Championships. There, she placed eighth in the 500 free, while she also swam on both of Atascocita’s free relays. Grafmiller also made the A-final in the 500 free in 2019 as a sophomore, placing sixth.

At the 2019 Southern Zone Sectional Champs last summer, Grafmiller finished second in the 1500 free (17:25.68), third in the 800 (9:13.88) and third in the 400 (4:29.53). Most recently, at the 2020 Speedo Sectionals – College Station in February/March, Grafmiller hit lifetime bests in the 800 (9:01.09) and 1500 (17:18.02), dropping 11 seconds in the 800 and seven in the 1500.

Last year, rising junior Loulou Vos (4:46/16:25) and rising sophomore Brooke Travis (4:47/16:27) led the Hokies in distance. VT has a very strong freestyle group incoming in their class of 2024, including Brooke Travis’s sister #16 Chase Travis (4:41.7/16:05), Top 20-HM Emma Atkinson (1:45.7/4:51.3) and Spain’s Nadia Gonzalez (2:02.0/4:20.1 LCM).

Grafmiller is the first pure distance commit for VT’s class of 2025, which includes Alex Eastmond, Athena Vanyo, Ava Yandle and Julia Nappi.

