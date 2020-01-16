Backstroker Alex Eastmond Joins Virginia Tech Class of 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Eastmond, a junior at Adlai Stevenson School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, has verbally committed to Virginia Tech. She is the first-announced female recruit for Virginia Tech in the class of 2021.

Primarily a backstroker, Eastmond placed 10th at the 2019 Illinois High School State Championship meet as a junior in the 100 yard distance in 57.38. She was better than that time in both prelims of the state meet (57.04) and at her high school sectional (sub-state) meet, where she swam a best time of 56.33.

Best Times in Yards:

100 free – 51.85

200 free – 1:55.86

100 back – 56.33

200 back – 2:04.71

200 IM – 2:07.47

Virginia Tech’s top backstroker so far this season is Margarita Ryan, a senior, who went 54.43 at the mid-season Ohio State Invite. Both she and their #2, Emily Meilus, will graduate before Eastmond arrives on campus. The Hokies will bring in a top-flight backstroker in the class of 2020 via the 20th-ranked recruit Emma Atkinson, who has been 52.8 and 1:53.7 in the 100 and 200 yard backstrokes, respectively.

Eastmond has seen steady improvement in the 100 back throughout her high school career. Her best times, by class year:

8th grade – 59.32

Freshman – 58.08

Sophomore – 57.82

Junior – 56.33

In the midst of Sergio Lopez’s second full recruiting cycle as the head coach at Virginia Tech, the announced classes have been small so far, though with some very good pieces. Only 2 men and 2 women have announced commitments in the class of 2020, and Eastmond is the first woman, and second swimmer overall, who has announced a commitment in the class of 2021. Both of the announced female commits in the class of 2020 (Atkinson and Chase Travis) are ranked in SwimSwam’s top 20 recruits.

Eastmond does her club training with the Patriot Aquatic Club

