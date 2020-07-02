Breaststroker Julia Nappi Sends Verbal Commitment to Virginia Tech for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Colts Neck, New Jersey-native Julia Nappi has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech’s class of 2025 where she will suit up with Athena Vanyo in the fall of 2021.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Virginia Tech. I like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get here. Virginia tech has a great team dynamic. Can’t wait to be a Hokie!!”

Nappi is a rising senior at Colts Neck High School. She swims year-round for YMCA of Greater Monmouth County. At the New Jersey LSC Senior State Championships in February, she was runner-up in the 200m breast and she went a PB in the 100m free. Last summer, she competed at YMCA Long Course National Championships and finaled in the 50 breast (19th), 100 breast (18th), and 200 breast (9th). She also competed in the 200 IM. The 100 breast (1:14.36), 200 breast (2:38.68) and 200 IM (2:27.74) were all personal-best times. She was about a second faster in the breaststroke events and 2 seconds faster in the IM than she had been at 2018 YMCA Long Course Nationals, where she had finished 9th in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 breast.

Virginia Tech came in 8th of 12 teams at the 2020 ACC Women’s Championships. Nappi is still a touch outside scoring range (it took 1:02.88/2:16.34 in the breaststroke and 2:00.53/4:21.02 in the IM events to get a second swim) at the conference level. She will join a strong H2Okie breaststroke training group led by Julia Smith (1:02.24/2:17.01), Maya Atkins (1:03.93/2:17.14), and Jenna Thompson (1:02.23/2:19.97) when she arrives in Blacksburg.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.77

200 breast – 2:16.89

200 IM – 2:07.04

400 IM – 4:35.25

