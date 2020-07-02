Louisville Lands Brazilian Youth Record-Holder Gustavo Saldo for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brazil’s Gustavo Saldo has verbally committed to the University of Louisville for fall 2021. In his age group career in Brazil, he has set Brazilian youth records in several butterfly and freestyle events.

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Louisville. It was always my dream to study in a university where I could become my best version as a student and an athlete, and today I’m so proud to say that the dream came true. I wanted to thank my parents and my coaches for being by my side all the time and always supporting me. GO CARDS!!!!!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY CONV.)

100 free – 51.98 / 45.71

200 free – 1:50.13 / 1:36.16

400 free – 3:56.06 / 4:24.09

800 free – 8:10.09 / 9:21.01

1500 free – 15:43.29 / 15:19.62

100 fly – 53.81 / 47.30

200 fly – 1:59.45 / 1:45.79

At the 2019 World Junior Champs, Saldo represented Brazil and competed in the 400 free, 800 free and 200 fly. He placed 11th in the 200 fly with a near-best of 1:59.49. He also swam on the 4×200 free relay team, splitting a 1:49.69 in the final as Brazil placed fourth, just off the podium.

Most of Saldo’s best times come from 2019, when he was 16 years old. Saldo projects to be a strong mid-distance freestyle and butterfly addition for the Cardinals. He would’ve been third on their top times list with his converted 200 fly best and fifth in the 100 fly. Louisville loses 44.8/1:38.6 butterflier Nicolas Albiero after one more NCAA season, so Saldo will help fill that gap.

Saldo joins a very distance-heavy class of 2025 for Louisville, which includes Tommy Bried, Ryan Hogan, Eli Shoyat, John Bossler, Luke Shourds, Murilo Sartori, and Owen Taylor. Bried is another distance free/200 fly type with a 2:00 in the LCM 200 fly, while Sartori (also Brazilian) is a major freestyle get at 49.7/1:47.3/3:49.7 in the LCM 100/200/400 free. Sartori was actually on that 4×200 free relay at World Juniors last summer with Saldo.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

