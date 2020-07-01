2:00 200 LCM Butterflier Tommy Bried Sends Verbal to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ace Aquatic Club’s Tommy Bried has verbally committed to the Louisville Cardinals for fall 2021. He is a rising senior at Hillgrove High School in Georgia.

I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Louisville! It’s been a fantastic journey, but I know I’ve found my new home!!! Thank you to everyone that’s been there along the way. GO CARDS❤️🖤

TOP TIMES (SCY)

500 free – 4:47.31*

1000 free – 9:46.99

1650 free – 15:56.79

100 fly – 50.57

200 fly – 1:46.45

200 IM – 1:53.91

400 IM – 3:56.20

*(Bried has been 4:44.46 unofficially, in a split at the feet from his best 1650 free)

Bried’s best event is the 200 fly, though he has a strong 400 IM and has potential in distance free; his official best time is only 4:47.31 from a fall club meet, but he’s been almost three seconds faster going out in his lifetime best mile swim from March of this year.

At the 2020 Georgia 6-7A State Champs, Bried placed fourth in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 fly.

A couple of months prior, Bried had two standout showings at big meets in December. At the 2019 U.S. Open, early in the month, he finished 18th in the 200 fly with a lifetime best and Olympic Trials cut of 2:00.94. That shot him up to 33rd in the 15-16 age group historical rankings. At the U.S. Open, he also made D-finals in the 200 IM (2:07.00) and 400 IM (4:31.89). At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, about a week later, he went a lifetime best 1:46.45 for fifth overall in the 200 fly, dropping over three seconds from his pre-meet previous best.

Louisville has developed rising senior Nicolas Albiero, the reigning 200 fly ACC champion (1:38.65) and the fourth-fastest 200-yard butterflier in history. Bried would’ve been the Cardinals’ third-best 200 butterflier last season.

Bried joins the Louisville class of 2025 which includes Ryan Hogan, Eli Shoyat, John Bossler, Luke Shourds, Murilo Sartori, and Owen Taylor.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.