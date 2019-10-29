Distance Freestyler John Bossler Verbally Commits to Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Junior Nationals qualifier John Bossler has verbally committed to the University of Louisville. Bossler is primarily a distance freestyler and IMer who to this point of his career has been much faster in long course than short course. Bossler is currently a junior at South Bend Saint Joseph High School and Irish Aquatics in South Bend, Indiana. South Bend is home to Louisville’s ACC rival Notre Dame.

Best Times:

LCM SCY 200 free 1:58.44 1:42.06 400m/500y free 4:01.48 4:32.92 800m/1000y free 8:20.28 9:29.92 1500m/1650y free 15:55.74 15:46.18 200 IM 2:18.27 1:59.35 400 IM 4:32.88 4:04.37

He finished as high as 21st at the 2019 USA Swimming Junior National Championships in the 800 meter free and 24th in the 1500 free. As a sophomore, he dropped 10 seconds in the 500 free and 21 seconds in the mile.

Louisville graduated their only top-8 500 and 1650 freestyler from last year’s ACC Championships in Marcelo Acosta.

