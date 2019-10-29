Virginia 5A State Champion Nikolas Lee-Bishop Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Richmond, Virginia freestyler Nikolas Lee-Bishop has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Alabama for 2021-22. Lee-Bishop swims for NOVA of Virginia and Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Virginia and he was an honorable mention recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys from the high school class of 2021.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academics at the University of Alabama! Coach Coley and his staff are doing great things and I cannot wait to contribute! Thank you to my family, coaches, and fellow swimmers for all your support and encouragement. #rolltide”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Lee-Bishop won the 100 free (by .03 with 45.79) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:39.80) at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 State Meet last February. In his freshman season, he was 9th in the 100 free (48.03) and 17th in the 200 free (1:47.79). In long-course season, he competed at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship and earned new PBs in the 50/100/200/800m free. He took 18th in the 50 (24.10), 28th in the 100 (52.97), and 25th in the 200 (1:53.95), registering year-over-year drops of .9 in the 50, 1.5 seconds in the 100, and 3.3 seconds in the 200. His short-course times progression is even more impressive:

Event Freshman year Sophomore year 50 free 22.31 21.02 100 free 48.03 45.33 200 free 1:44.31 1:38.21 500 free 4:38.33 4:31.99

Lee-Bishop’s sweet spot is in the 100/200 range where it took 43.82/ 1:36.25 to score at 2019 SEC Championships. He will join Holden Smith in Alabama’s class of 2025. New head coach Coley Stickels has also brought in Blake Peeples, Eric Stelmar, and Matt King for the class of 2024.

