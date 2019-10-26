KY High School 100 Fly Champion Holden Smith Verbally Commits to Alabama

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Louisville, Kentucky’s Holden Smith has verbally committed to swim at the University of Alabama beginning in the fall of 2021. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from St. Xavier High School, he is coached by his father and represents Race Pace Club – KY.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Alabama! I want to give special thanks to God, my family, friends, coaches and teachers for their investment in me and my success. I also want to give thanks to AD Greg Byrne for his investment in the swimming program and Coach Coley Stickels and the other coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of something really special that’s about to happen in swimming at the University of Alabama. Roll Tide Roll!🐘”

Smith won the Kentucky state title in the 100 fly at the KHSAA High School Championships with a best time of 49.11. He took 3rd in the 200 IM (1:50.35, also a PB) and led off the winning 400 free relay (47.46) as well as the runner-up 200 free relay (21.27). At NCSA Spring Championship, he finaled in the 50 back and 100 fly and picked up new PBs in the 50 back, 50 fly, and 400 IM. This summer, Smith competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He also time-trialed the 100 free and left the meet with PBs in the 100m free and 100/200m fly.

Top SCY times:

50 fly – 22.81

100 fly – 49.11

200 fly – 1:50.40

200 IM – 1:50.35

50 back – 23.67

100 back – 50.31

50 free – 21.08

100 free – 46.51

200 free – 1:41.96

Smith is still a bit outside of scoring range at the conference level. It took 47.52/1:46.96 in the fly, 1:46.47 in the 200 IM, 47.71 in the 100 back, and 19.95/43.82/1:36.25 in the free to get a second swim at 2019 SEC Championships.

